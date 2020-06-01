









Phyllis Lorene Smith, 67, Lily, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 2, 1953 in Rockholds, to the late James and Gracie Storms. Phyllis was a member of Calvary Tabernacle in Corbin, and loved gardening and baking.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Sizemore; great-grandson, Grayson Douglas; brothers, Vestle Storms and Herman Storms; and sister, Ruby Hammons.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, John Smith; children, Michelle Sizemore (LeRoy), Amy Cupp (Andrew), and Johnny Smith (Pauline); grandchildren, Sean Sizemore, Tasha Douglas, Brooklyn Smith, Madysen Cupp, and McKenna Cupp; great-grandchildren, Leah Sizemore, Zachary Sizemore, and Olivia Douglas; siblings, Norman, Lonnie, Kenneth, Bobby, Tommy, and Timmy Storms, Nancy Sargent, Betty Favors, and Wanda Watson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service for Phyllis Lorene Smith will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 2, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy.

A visitation period will be held for family and friends Monday, June 1, at the funeral home from 6-8pm.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.