









Phyllis Jones Alsip Broyles, age 79, Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Heritage Nursing Home. She was born on June 17, 1940 in Woodbine, KY, to the late Chester Arthur “Butch” and Maudie Mitchell Jones. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Alsip; brothers, Glennis Jones and Raymond Jones; sisters, Alma Longworth, Margie Pfoff, and Dessie Baird. Phyllis is a long-time member of Rockholds United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Broyles; one son, Michael Alsip (Tracy); one step-son, David Broyles (Jeannie); one grandson, Chase Alsip; three step-grandsons, Clint Moore, Zachary Broyles, and Tanner Broyles; two step-granddaughters, Ali Moore and Madison Broyles; one sister, Geneva Rains; one brother-in-law, Forester Baird; two aunts, Geneva Gilreath and Carolyn Gilreath; two uncles, Troy Gilreath and Roy Gilreath; special friend, Arlene Buchanan; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Graveside services were held Saturday, May 9, at Jellico Creek Cemetery with Bro. Vernon Jones and Bro. Robbie Floyd officiating.



