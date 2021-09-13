Phyllis Hayes Rice











Phyllis Jean (Hayes) Rice, age 78, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Thursday morning, September 9, 2021 at CHI Saint Joseph Health in London, KY.

She was born on December 7, 1942 to the late Elmer Hayes and Edna (Crider) Hayes in Evarts, KY.

Her paternal grandparents were the late Leonard Hayes and Ella (Mercer) Hayes. Her maternal grandparents were the late John Crider and Juda (Baker) Crider.

She was a graduate of Pleasant View High School – class of 1960. She was a member of Jellico Tabernacle – CGMA.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer Hayes, Jr., Jimmy Ray Hayes, and Alan Dwayne Hayes; and brother-in-law, Bobby Ray Shipwash.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Jeffrey Rice, of Dallas, Georgia; daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Rice, of Williamsburg, KY; four grandchildren, Michael Rice, of Williamsburg, KY, Brooke Matthews, and husband, Frankie, Heather Reynolds, and husband, Spencer, all of Rockmart, GA, and Erin Rice, of Dallas, GA; and three great-grandchildren, Carson Matthews, Judson Matthews, and Haley Reynolds.

Phyllis is also survived by four sisters, Carolyn Byrley, and husband, Ronnie, of Corbin, KY; Linda Hayes, of the Mountain Ash Community of Whitley County, KY, Debbie Parker, and husband, Ron, of London, KY, and Joyce Shipwash, of London, KY; two sisters-in-law, Ginny Hayes, of London, KY and Shirley Hayes, of Knoxville, TN; eight nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; the father of her children, Parks Rice, of Dallas, Georgia; and a host of friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 11, at the Jellico Tabernacle – CGMA in Jellico, TN with Pastor Scott Landes and Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Interment followed in the Stanfill Addition of the Pleasant View Cemetery located in Whitley County, KY.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.