











Phyllis Faye Davis, 67, of the Duff, TN passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN after a brief illness.

She was born on September 26, 1951 in Jellico, TN to the late George Davis and Elsie (Siddell) Davis.

Her maternal grandparents were the late Sylvanus (Phillip) Virgil Siddall and Charlsie (Fritts) Siddall. Her maternal great-grandparents were the late John W. Fritts and Metilia Gertrude (Halburant) Fritts.

Phyllis was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Davis; and one sister, Mary Kobylack.

She is survived three daughters, Theresa Harmon, of Newcomb, TN, Billie Faye Heatherly, and husband, James William, of Jacksboro, TN, and Lila Christina (Christy) Davis, of White Oak, TN; three grandchildren, Chelsie Harmen, of Bean Station, TN, Devan Harmon, of Newcomb, TN, and Karmen Overbey, of White Oak, TN; one great-grandson, Linkoln Harmon, of Williamsburg; brother, Dennis Davis and sister, Francis Combs, both of Ohio; several other relatives and a host of friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, October 19, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Heatherly, Clyde Davis and Jimmy Pack officiating.

Mrs. Davis was cremated following her funeral service.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.