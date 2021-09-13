









Phyllis A. Elliott, age 78, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at her home. She was born June 9, 1943 in Whitley County, KY to the late Perry Elvin and Mary Elizabeth Bunch Markham. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Wayne Markham, and Elvin Markham; two sisters, Wanda Dew, and Shirley Sue Lyons.

She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Jean Steely; two sons, Brian Alan Krin, and Thomas Andrew Elliott; two sisters, Rose Bruce of Jellico, TN, and Jean Montgomery of Murfreesboro, TN; one brother, Charles Markham of Jellico, TN; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.