PHOTOS: Community rallies to send Whitley County Baseball team to state

Posted On 16 Jun 2021
Whitley County fans sent the high school baseball team off to the state tournament Wednesday with Colonel pride.

Fans lined both sides of the street to cheer on the team who was escorted through the town.

The Colonels are three games away from the school’s first baseball state title. They are slated to face Lyon County at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Legends Field in Lexington.

For more photos, check out the June 23 issue of the News Journal.

