PHOTOS: Community rallies to send Whitley County Baseball team to state











Whitley County fans sent the high school baseball team off to the state tournament Wednesday with Colonel pride.

Fans lined both sides of the street to cheer on the team who was escorted through the town.

The Colonels are three games away from the school’s first baseball state title. They are slated to face Lyon County at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Legends Field in Lexington.

