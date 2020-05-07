Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Photo Gallery: Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center Wave Parade

Posted On 07 May 2020
Family members of residents at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation were invited to participate in a wave parade at the facility Friday afternoon.

With no contact permited because of the the danger the COVID–19 virus presents to the senior community, family members were invited to drive by and honk, beep, cheer, yell and wave to the residents.

Residents held signs showing their love and appreciation.

