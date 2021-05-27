Photo Gallery: Whitley County Farmer’s Market











The Whitley County Farmer’s Market in Williamsburg kicked off on May 20 at Bill Woods Park. It will be open there every Thursday through the growing season from 5 – 7 p.m.

The farmer’s market is also held every Tuesday at NIBROC Park in Corbin from 5 – 8 p.m.

The farmer’s market will also be open two Saturdays each month.

On June 5, the farmer’s market will take place at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office pavilion in Goldbug. It will be held there the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. – noon.

The farmer’s market will also take place starting on June 19 in Tattersall Trail Estates at the old swimming pool location.

It will be held there every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. – noon, following the June 19 start date.

For more information about the Whitley County Farmer’s Market, call Market Manager Andrew Modica at the Whitley County Extension Office at (606) 549-1430.