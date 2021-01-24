Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Photo Gallery: UC students participate in UC’s MLK Day of Service events

Posted On 24 Jan 2021
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day over 100 University of the Cumberlands students participated in the campus-wide day of service. Students helped with the Corbin Backpack Program, a clean-up at Cumberland Falls, helped paint at the old Lane Theater, sorted recycling and picked up trash at Cedaridge Ministries, and helped out at the God’s Pantry food bank warehouse and at the First Baptist Church of Williamsburg food pantry.

