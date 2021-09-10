Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Photo Gallery: UC remembers 9-11

Posted On 10 Sep 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

University of the Cumberlands faculty, students and staff turned out at Patriot Park on Sept. 9 for the 9-11 Never Forget program. The program included comments and reflections from participants about where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, and what they were doing when they heard about the attacks. It also included the raising of the American flag by members of the University of the Cumberland ROTC program, the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence in honor of the victims, and the playing of “Taps” by the Patriot Marching Band. Patriot Park features a more than 12′ long steel beam from the World Trade Center, which was obtained by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley after he spent nearly three weeks working at Ground Zero following the attacks. It now serves as a 9-11 memorial.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Donnie Butcher retires after 21 seasons coaching UC Basketball

Posted On 01 Sep 2021
, By
0

UC Cheerleaders welcomed back students and staff at Pleasant View Elementary School

Posted On 26 Aug 2021
, By
0

Wrestler’s family sues Cumberlands for wrongful death

Posted On 25 Aug 2021
, By
0

UC adds new dining option

Posted On 24 Aug 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal