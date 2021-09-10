Photo Gallery: UC remembers 9-11











University of the Cumberlands faculty, students and staff turned out at Patriot Park on Sept. 9 for the 9-11 Never Forget program. The program included comments and reflections from participants about where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, and what they were doing when they heard about the attacks. It also included the raising of the American flag by members of the University of the Cumberland ROTC program, the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence in honor of the victims, and the playing of “Taps” by the Patriot Marching Band. Patriot Park features a more than 12′ long steel beam from the World Trade Center, which was obtained by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley after he spent nearly three weeks working at Ground Zero following the attacks. It now serves as a 9-11 memorial.