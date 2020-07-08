Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Photo Gallery: 'Let Freedom Ring'

The Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Kentucky Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, and the William-Whitley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the “Let Freedom Ring” bell ringing celebration on July 4, which was held at the University of the Cumberlands in honor of the 13 original colonies.

Pat Berry, 2020-21 President of the Kentucky Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, spoke briefly during Saturday’s ceremony.

Eugene E. Siler Jr., a Senior United States Circuit Court Judge of the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, was the keynote speaker for the event.

At the conclusion of the event, Kevin Rossman rang a replica of the Liberty Bell 13 times Saturday morning in honor of the 13 original colonies as part of an Independence Day Celebration.

