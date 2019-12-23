Photo Gallery: How the Grinch Stole Christmas Walk











The Whitley County Kindergarten Readiness Program hosted a How the Grinch Stole Christmas Walk on the Whitley County Courthouse lawn Saturday afternoon.

The storybook walk featured large posters around the Whitley County Courthouse lawn that told the classic Dr. Seuss story. Families walked through and read the story at whatever pace they liked. Christmas lights connected the posters to make the Whoville-theme come to life.

Each family received a free copy of the book “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”