Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Photo Gallery: How the Grinch Stole Christmas Walk

Posted On 23 Dec 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

The Whitley County Kindergarten Readiness Program hosted a How the Grinch Stole Christmas Walk on the Whitley County Courthouse lawn Saturday afternoon.

The storybook walk featured large posters around the Whitley County Courthouse lawn that told the classic Dr. Seuss story. Families walked through and read the story at whatever pace they liked. Christmas lights connected the posters to make the Whoville-theme come to life.

Each family received a free copy of the book “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

About the Author

Related Posts

0

W’burg Christmas bazaar, parade set for Saturday; W’burg school Christmas program set for Sunday

Posted On 13 Dec 2019
, By
0

Williamsburg Christmas Bazaar, parade set for Saturday

Posted On 05 Dec 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal