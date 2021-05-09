Photo Gallery: Cumberland Falls Cleanup











Numerous volunteers turned out recently to participate in the Cumberland Falls Cleanup, including these people seen cleaning up trash along the main road leading to the falls. During the May 1 rescheduled clean-up, 105 volunteers picked up 279 bags of trash, two tires, one bicycle, one tailgate and one television. During the initial March 27 cleanup, which was halted shortly after it began because of storms, 211 volunteers picked up 339 bags of trash.