









Phoenix Lee Williams, 14 months, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville. He was born September 26, 2019 in Knoxville.

He is survived by his dad, Jacob Lee Williams; mom, Caitlin Renee Brandenburg; sister, Kaylee Williams; grandparents, Charline Brandenburg, Donnie Brandenburg, Aracelia Luna, Michael Pidgeon, David Williams, and Brandon Pickett; great-grandfather, Carl Brandenburg; and a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, at the White Oak Church of God. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Allen Marlow officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.