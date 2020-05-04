









Phillip Merl Carpenter, age 67, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Sweetwater Nursing Home in Sweetwater, Tennessee. He was born on May 25, 1952 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Merl L. and Rosie (Anderson) Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Williford.

He is survived by his aunt, Lois Rooks of Williamsburg; niece, Shelley Williford of Toledo, Ohio; nephew, Ben Williford II of Toledo, Ohio; longtime friend, Donna Martin and her family of Athens, Tennessee; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Carpenter family in your prayers.

He will be laid to rest in the Lot Cemetery.

