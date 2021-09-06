









Phillip James Ferguson, 76, of Skaggs Branch Road Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on September 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 22, 1945 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late James William Ferguson and Geneva (Bryant) Ferguson. Phillip is also preceded in death by a little sister and little brother.

Phillip owned and operated Phillip Ferguson Enterprise for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife of over 43 years, Novella (Bryant) Ferguson of Williamsburg; three brothers-in-law, Otis Bryant, Alvis Bryant and wife Mary and W.D. Bryant and wife Martha all of Williamsburg; one uncle, Ray (Bear) Bryant and wife Kathy of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 12:00 pm until the funeral hour on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tyler Jones officiating. A graveside service will be held following the funeral service at the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.