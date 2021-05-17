









Phillip Fuson, age 72, of Siler, KY passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his home. He was born May 9, 1949 in Bell County, KY to the late Luster and Maude Browning Fuson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Kathleen Partin, Ruth Fields, Mildred Fields and Ruby Jones; and two brothers, Alfred Fuson and Lonnie Fuson.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Fuson of Siler, KY; three children, Bryan Fuson (Barbara) of Rockholds, KY, Angela Gambrel (Phillip) of Four Mile, KY, and Chris Fuson (Tanangiela) of Rockholds, KY; six grandchildren, David Fuson (Allison), Cody Fuson, Lindsey Osborne (John), Jonathan Jackson (Delilah), Austin Fuson, and Zachary Fuson; five great-grandchildren, Anakin Fuson, Vaughn Fuson, Olivia Earls, Adalynn Osborne, and Alleigha Jackson; three sisters, Phyllis Keasler of Nashville, TN, Mabel Fields of Nashville, TN, and Janie Spicer of Celina, OH; four brothers, Earl Fuson of Frakes, KY, Ed Fuson of Siler, KY, Charles Fuson of Celina, OH, and Jerry Fuson of Frakes, KY; special friends, Ronnie Rose, Doug Rains, Bill Rhodes, Stanley Thacker, Leonard Siler, and Eddie Miracle; as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Friday, May 14, at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Rose and Rev. Leonard Siler officiating. Interment was in Rhodes Cemetery.

Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #490 F&AM conducted Masonic Rites during visitation on Thursday, May 13, at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.