By Teresa Brooks

Phillip David Lawson, 65, of Rev. H.D. Lawson Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center.

He was born on October 2, 1951 in Jellico, TN to the late Ewell Lawson and Anna Roller Lawson.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jessie Lawson, Woodrow Lawson and Henry Lawson. Phillip was a member of Cooks Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Brittney Lawson of Williamsburg; sons, Phillip Lawson Jr. Marsha) of Toledo, OH and Paul Lawson of Galesburg, IL; grandchildren, Cameron Lawson, Jonah Lawson and Haley Lawson; step-son, Richard Adkins (Amy Sue) and their son, Noah of Temperance, MI; six sisters, Linda Anderson on Toledo, OH, Roberta Lawson Teague (Junior) of Williamsburg, Fannie Dalton of Toledo, OH, Alla Lawson of Coleman, AL, Joyce Peace (Norman) of Williamsburg and Judy Davis of Jellico; three brothers, Ewell Lawson (Janie, Johnny Lawson (Rita) and John David Leach (Angie) all of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ewell Lawson and Rev. Wayland Mason officiating.

He was laid to rest following a graveside service on Friday, May 26, at the Lawson Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.