Pfizer COVID–19 vaccine will be available at Corbin High School ballpark Saturday afternoon

Posted On 13 May 2021
Baptist Health Corbin will be offering the opportunity to catch the COVID–19 vaccine and a ballgame Saturday afternoon.

The hospital has partnered with FEMA to offer the Pfizer vaccine from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Corbin High School baseball park behind Corbin High School.

The Corbin Redhounds are scheduled to host Somerset at 1 p.m. as they continue to battle with Whitley County for the 50th District title.

Baptist Health Corbin is continuing to offer the vaccine at the Corbin Center Tuesdays through Fridays on a walk-in basis.

The vaccines are available from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that the Pfizer vaccine may now be administered to children ages 12 to 15.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for that age group.

Consent from a parent or legal guardian is required in order for the vaccine to be administered to minors.

