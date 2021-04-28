Petrey pitches no-hitter for Whitley Co.











The Whitley County Colonels baseball team ran its current winning streak to five games on Monday as Caden Petrey pitched a no-hitter in the 17-0 victory over Williamsburg.

Petrey needed just 44 pitches and gave up one walk while striking out eight.

Petrey provided a big chunk of the Colonels’ offense, going three for four with two doubles, a homerun, and four RBI’s at the plate.

Whitley County started off the week Thursday with a come-from-behind win over visiting Jackson County.

The Colonels trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

With the bases loaded, Bryce Anderson hit a ground ball to first base, but was safe on a error, allowing Brayden Mahan and Matthew Wright to score for the 3-2 lead.

Whitley came out swinging Friday against Knox Central, jumping out to a 9-0 lead after two innings en route to the 12-1 win.

Trevor Downs and Luke Stanfill each homered for Whitley County. The duo combined for five RBI’s to lead the Colonels.

Petrey and Grant Zehr combined to pitch the two-hitter for Whitley County.

With the wins, Whitley County improves to 12-5 on the season.

“We’ve been finding some ways to win some games,” said Coach Jeremy Shope. “These guys have been fun to coach. They have a never say die mentality.”

The Colonels were scheduled to host Williamsburg in the second game of the home-and-home series Tuesday night.

The game had not yet been completed as of press time.

Whitley County is scheduled to travel to Wayne County Thursday and Saturday for the Mylan Wright State Farm Classic.

The Colonels will play McCreary Central Thursday night and Christian Educational Consortium out of Louisville at noon Saturday.

Whitley County will return home Monday and Tuesday for games against Middlesboro and North Laurel.

“We are still trying to figure some things out,” Shope said “We still have a lot of improving to do. We are looking for more consistency.”

“We have a challenging stretch ahead of us,” Shope said. “We want to be challenged. That is what makes you better. Wins and losses aren’t what define you as a team. Getting better and how you handle yourself during adversity is.”

Williamsburg Yellow Jackets

Williamsburg Baseball Coach Bryan Hopkins’ young Yellow Jackets picked up a much-needed win Friday night against Pineville.

Williamsburg got down early as the Mountain Lions put up three runs in the top of the first and added another run in the third.

However, the Yellow Jackets came alive in the bottom of the third with four runs to tie the score and then added seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Micah Steely had three RBI’s and Jackson Osborne added two of his own to lead Williamsburg.

Henry Bowlin and Micah Steely combined on the pitching effort for the Yellow Jackets, giving up three earned runs and striking out 10 over seven innings.

“Yes, it was a very much needed/ good win but that’s with any win,” said Coach Bryan Hopkins.

Williamsburg came into the Pineville game having lost eight straight, including a 5-2 defeat at home Thursday to Wayne County.

Williamsburg was held to three hits in the game.

Following Tuesday’s game at Whitley County, the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to host Owsley County tonight and Pineville on Thursday, before hitting the road to Lynn Camp on Monday and a doubleheader at Berea on Tuesday.

“We just need to play as many games as we can regardless. That’s the only way to learn,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said despite a rough season, he is seeing his players growing in their confidence.

“These kids aren’t scared and love the challenge,” Hopkins said. “They have some great leaders in front of them that encourage them and they work hard to ensure they don’t let them down.”

Corbin Redhounds

The Corbin Redhounds Baseball team has won six of its last seven games and two in a row, including Monday night’s 13-3 victory over 50th District rival South Laurel.

Corbin got out of the gate with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, taking advantage of several South Laurel mistakes.

With the bases loaded, Jacob Gardner was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run.

Mikey Neal came through with a two-out double to plate two runs and stake Corbin to a 3-0 lead.

South Laurel answered in its half of the second to tie the score at three.

However, the Redhounds exploded in the bottom of the third with seven runs to blow the game wide open.

Neal finished the game with four RBI’s.

Cameron Combs added three more RBI’s.

As a team, the Redhounds forced eight walks out of Cardinals’ pitchers.

Corbin’s offense came up big Friday night in the 11-7 win over Harlan County.

Down 1-0 early to the Black Bears, Corbin sent 10 batters to the plate during the six-run inning, highlighted by RBI doubles from Combs and Jacob Baker.

With the latest wins over Harlan County and South Laurel, Corbin has improved to 11-4 on the season.

“We’ve been swinging the bat pretty well during this stretch and scoring runs,” said Coach Cody Philpot of his team’s success.

The Redhounds were scheduled to play at South Laurel Tuesday night.

The game had not yet been completed as of press time.

Corbin will be on the road over the next week, traveling to Jackson County Thursday night, North Laurel Friday, Clay County Monday and Pulaski County Tuesday.

“To continue to be successful we are going to have to keep improving on the defensive side of the game. We’ve missed out on too many routine plays so far this season. The more consistent we can become defensively, the more successful we will be going forward,” Philpot said.