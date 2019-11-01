









Perry Lawson, age 92, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born February 11, 1927 in Williamsburg, KY, to the late James George “Pidge” and Rebecca Faulkner Lawson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Audra Lawson; a son, Gary Lawson; granddaughter, Emily Lawson; three brothers, Mack Lawson, Edward Lee Lawson, Carl Lawson; and one sister, Dorothy Carr.

He is survived by one daughter, Greta Rains (Larry) of Corbin, KY; two sons, Alvin Lawson (Jennifer) of Goodwater, AL and Kevin Lawson of Williamsburg, KY; five grandchildren, Stephanie Fox, Neal Lawson, Cole Lawson, Hannah Lawson, and Matthew Lawson; one sister, Maxine Sharp of IA; two sisters-in-law, Ethel Taylor of Clinton, TN and Phyllis Lawson of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be 8:00 PM Monday, November 4, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Mitchell officiating. Interment will be in the Suttons Mill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM until the funeral hour Monday, November 4, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 5, at Suttons Mill Cemetery.

