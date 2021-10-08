Permanent mail-in license renewal program launched











Gov. Andy Beshear announced the launch of a permanent mail-in renewal program for expiring driver’s licenses and state identifications on Sept. 30.

The program began service on Oct. 1.

“This new era of driver licensing is ushering in expanded services to give Kentuckians more options on how they want to be served,” said Beshear. “The mail-in program builds upon the successful summer launch of Kentucky’s first online driver’s license renewal service. Both services maximize convenience by helping the majority of cardholders tackle an important to-do on their own time without visiting a licensing office.”

The revamped mail-in service is administered solely by Kentucky Transporation Cabinet, KYTC. It is one of the modern conveniences available to Kentuckians as a result of the phased transfer of licensing services to KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices from local offices of the circuit court clerks. All counties will transfer services by June 30, 2022.

“Kentucky is bringing back a better, permanent version of the mail-in in program that was temporarily offered during most of 2020 to limit COVID-19 exposure at our driver licensing regional offices,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “The mail-in program is the only renewal service KYTC offers that allows cardholders to do the following tasks remotely: replace a lost or stolen card, update a mailing address, and pay by check. As we look to modernize licensing, we recognize some Kentuckians prefer to do business in multiple ways and this service caters to our diverse population.”

The mail-in program offers the following services:

Renewal of a four-year driver’s license, combo motorcycle/operator license, ID card.

Card must expire within six months – or have been expired for less than a year – and the applicant wants to maintain the same card version as their current license (standard or REAL ID).

Request new driver’s license, combo motorcycle/operator license, ID card if you need to update your address. One valid proof of address change is required. A list of acceptable documents can be found here.

Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards). Card will be mailed to the address on file.

Hard-copy cards will be mailed within 10-15 business days after successful processing.

Renewal forms can be downloaded and printed on drive.ky.gov. Completed forms may be mailed to KYTC’s Division of Driver Licensing at 200 Mero Street., Frankfort, KY 40622 or placed in a drop-box at the same location. Forms may also be emailed to KYTC.DDLLicenseRenewal@ky.gov. Printed forms are available at all Driver Licensing Regional Offices and at participating public libraries, circuit court clerk and county clerk offices.

The mail-in renewal option does not apply to: