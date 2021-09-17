









Percilla Sue Reynolds, age 48, of Highway 1804, Williamsburg, Kentucky left this world dancing her way in to heaven on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital of London, Kentucky. Percilla was born on March 5, 1973 in Jellico, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jessie and Geneva Perkins; uncle, Jackie Perkins an aunt, Wanda Perkins.

Her special talents were dancing, singing and writing poetry. Her hobbies were spending time with her children, grandchildren and the ones she loved dearly and putting on make-up.

She is survived by two children, Carrie Ann Anderson (Lawrence Woolever) and Amber Nicole Anderson (Colen Stevens), all of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Mya Osborne, Bentlee Osborne, Bryson Osborne, Reese Stevens, Aubrielle Stevens and Addison Stevens; mother, Ruth (Perkins) Leach and husband James of Williamsburg; two brothers, Matthew Leach (Stephanie) and James Alvin Leach Jr., all of Williamsburg; nephews and niece, Brian Leach, Breannia Leach, Blake Leach and Jacob Austin Leach; son-in-law, Jeremy Osborne of Williamsburg; special friends, Glennis Anderson, Pamela Satterfield, April Wilson, Brandy Moses, Mary Meadows and Vanessa Leach; special uncle and aunts, Jimmy Perkins, Linda Walden, Mary Alice Perkins and Debra Collett; host of aunts and uncles; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Floyd Hale officiating. Following the service she will be laid to rest in Hackler Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.