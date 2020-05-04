









Penny Denham Childress, age 61, Cye Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on August 30, 1958 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Ralph and Fern (Goins) Denham.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Childress of Williamsburg; son, Adam David Childress of Williamsburg; sister, Pam Curry (Ronnie) of Corbin; brother, Clint Bruce Denham (Vickie) of Orlando, Florida; sister-in-law, Kim Faulkner (Mike) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any non-profit organization in Penny’s name.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Childress family in your prayers.

