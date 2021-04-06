









Penney Alisa Ward Keys, 57, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky. Her husband, Roy Keys, survives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 6, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Donald Farmer and Luke Day officiating. Burial will follow in Ward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 199 Ward Cemetery Road, Corbin, KY 40701. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.