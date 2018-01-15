











Peggy W. Nunley passed away Sunday afternoon, January 7, 2018, at St Anthony’s Hospital in St Petersburg, Fl. She was 85 years old and known for being kind, demure, and devoted to her family and friends.

Peggy was born October 8, 1932 to Clive and Lyndall White in Corbin.

Her family lived in Williamsburg and as a teenager Peggy worked in her family business, White’s restaurant. She graduated from Williamsburg High School, married Jack B. Nunley in 1950, and had a son and four daughters, who adored her.

Peggy worked for Kentucky Central Life Insurance in Lexington. After retiring in 1996, Peggy moved to Presbyterian Towers in St Petersburg, FL where she lived for twenty years.

She welcomed many new residents with her soft voice and sweet smile.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clive and Lyndall White, two brothers Clive Sylvester White Jr, and Paul Edward White, and son J. Bruce Nunley Jr.

She is survived by her four daughters, Jan (Mark) Boyson and Jill Stone of St Petersburg, FL; Joni Mahan of Naples, FL; and Judi (Dave) Wagner of Seattle, WA. Also eight grandchildren, Jacob Weixler of New Orleans, LA; Katherine Nunley of Charleston, SC; Brett Monthie and Tim Boyson of Tampa, FL; Meredith and Mattison Mahan of Estero, FL; Benjamin Wagner of Brooklyn, NY; and William Wagner of Eugene, OR; four great grandchildren, sister in law, Patricia White of Lexington, nieces Lynn Ramey and Leslie White of Lexington, and many great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, January 13, at Presbyterian Towers, 430 Bay Street Northeast, St Petersburg, FL 33701.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Family Promise.

This announcement is a courtesy of Croley Funeral Home.