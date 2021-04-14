









Peggy McKee, age 66, of Lexington, KY, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.

She was born March 24, 1955 in Whitley County, KY to the late Marion and Ruth Ollis McKee. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Gail Moses and Sheryl Ann Marsee.

She is survived by one daughter, LaDona Ruth Collett of Lexington, KY; two grandchildren, Michael Jordan Collett of Lexington, KY and Dakota Austin Collett of Williamsburg, KY; three great-grandchildren, River Allen, Noah Austin and Jonah Lake; two sisters, Linda Collett (Jimmy) of Williamsburg, KY and Jeanie Helton (Doug) of Barbourville, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

