Peggy Maxine Peace Frantz, age 87, of Campbellsville, KY, formerly of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Campbellsville.

Private service and burial was held by the family at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin. Burial was in the Calvary Cemetery. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.