









Peggy Ann Hamblin, age 64, of Highway 904 East, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She was born on January 12, 1956, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late James Archie and Martha (Carpenter) Cornett. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Glen Cornett.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Hamblin of Williamsburg; daughter, Christy Marie Hamblin of Williamsburg; grandchild, Sierra Hamblin of Williamsburg; two sisters, Wanda Peace (Bruce) and June Wynn (Darrell) of Williamsburg; two brothers, Ronnie Cornett and Rev. Lonnie Curnutt (Rhonda) of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, August 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating. Following the service, she was laid to rest in the Upper Mulberry Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

