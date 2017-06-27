By Teresa Brooks

Walking and running may seem like two of the simplest ways to get healthy, but it’s important to remember to stay alert when you exercise on sidewalks and along roadways.

Whether you are a pedestrian or a driver, it’s vital for you to be cautious and courteous to others. Remember not one group has sole rights to the road. We must share it with others.

Here are some safety tips for drivers and pedestrians.

Pedestrians:

• Wear bright colored clothing and reflective materials to make sure others can see you, particularly if you exercise at dawn or dusk.

• Walk on the sidewalk when available. Walk facing traffic if there is no sidewalk.

• Cross at designated crosswalks and intersections.

• Wait for a walk signal and make eye contact with drivers before crossing at an intersection.

• Listen for engines or look for backup lights if walking in a parking lot or near driveways. Don’t use electronic devices or wear headphones when crossing the road.

• Exercise in familiar areas and with a partner if possible.

• Tell a family member, neighbor or friend where you are going and when you should return.

• Trust your intuition and avoid situations or people that do not seem right.

Drivers:

• Understand that bicyclists and pedestrians have the same rights to the road that drivers do.

• Slow down at crosswalks or intersections and be prepared to yield to pedestrians. In Kentucky, it’s the law.

• Never try to pass a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk.

• Be cautious and look for others when backing up.

For more safety information, contact the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Service at 549-1430; e-mail DL_CES_WHITLEY@EMAIL.UKY.EDU; or visit the office located at 4275 N. Highway 25W in Goldbug.