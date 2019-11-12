Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicles on Master Street











A man has died following injuries he suffered while walking along the side of Master Street in Corbin Monday evening.

According to authorities, the accident happened near St. John Ave. between N. Hancock Ave. and Wentworth Street at about 6:30 p.m. He was struck by a pickup truck. A second vehicle swerved to avoid, but also hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene when authorities arrived.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, but did not appear to hit the pedestrian.

Emergency personnel said the man was wearing dark clothing. Witnesses say the man may have been trying to cross the roadway when the accident happened.

Corbin Police, Corbin Fire Department and EMS is on the scene, along with the Knox County Coroner. Kentucky State Police have also been called to investigate the crash.

