









Pearlie Mae Gibson Carr, age 88, of White Oak (Duff), Tennessee, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Lafollette Medical Center. She was born June 13, 1932 in Anthras, Tennessee.

Pearlie is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Carr; sons: Calvin Lee Carr, Sr. and Tedd Carr; parents, Edd and Amy Marlow Gibson; brothers, Carl, Walter, Edgar and Jack Gibson; and sisters, Vyreda Rose and Alene Broyles.

She is survived by her sons, Harold Gibson and wife Patricia, Tommy Carr and wife Dianna, Alvin Carr, Jr. and wife Wallene, Jeffery Carr, and Paul Carr and wife Charolette; daughters, Jo Ray and husband H. Lee Ray, Mary Barrera and husband Jorge, Patricia Milton and husband Randy, Linda Miller and husband Gill, and Angel Brotherton and late husband Daniel; 32 grandchildren; a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 3, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Wade Walls and Rev. Randy Milton officiating.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, in the Carr Cemetery, (Duff) White Oak, Tennessee

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.