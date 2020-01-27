









Pearl Day, 84, of Keavy, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lewis Day.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, January 28, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Danny Day, Jim Day, and Bill Browning officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12–2 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.