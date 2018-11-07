PCAK awards $23,241 grant for parent education programs













Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK), the state’s leading child abuse prevention organization, announced Monday that a $23,241 grant had been awarded to Cumberland River Behavioral Health/TriCo Mentoring to support the delivery of parent education programs in Whitley and surrounding counties.

TriCo Mentoring is one of only 12 organizations throughout the state to receive this funding.

As one of PCAK’s long standing partners in prevention, TriCo Mentoring has provided parent education services to the families and children in the area.

“TriCo Mentoring provides cutting-edge services to parents in the region and we know they are making a difference in the lives of families and children,” said Jill Seyfred, PCAK Executive Director.

The parent education program is designed to give families the skills needed to raise children in these changing times and improve the life outcomes for Kentucky’s children.

If parents or community members have questions about parent education services offered by Cumberland River Behavioral Health/TriCo Mentoring, they can call (606) 526-6303.