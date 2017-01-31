By Staff

Payne – Disney united in marriage

James (JP) Payne and Alysha Danielle Disney were united in holy matrimony by Rev.

Bobby A. Thompson, Jr. and Dr. Phil Jones at 7 p.m. on January 7, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Powell, TN.

The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Dwight Disney of Powell, TN. She is a 2016 graduate of The University of the Cumberlands, and is employed at Disney Construction Company in Powell as an accountant.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Greg Mullins of Williamsburg and Mr. and Mrs. Jim Payne of London. He is a 2011 graduate of Williamsburg High School and a 2016 graduate of The University of the Cumberlands. He is employed at H G & A Associates in Knoxville, TN as an accountant.

The maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Allison Disney from Powell, TN and the best man was Steven Taylor of Corbin, KY.

Bridesmaids were Bethany and Kristin Hunt, cousins of the bride, Caroline Cross, LeighAnne Fritts, Morgan Fox and Reagan Wade, lifelong friends of the bride, all from Knoxville, TN.

Groomsmen were Preston Disney, bride’s brother, Adam Jones, Cejay Jones, Jerrod Foley and Ryan Moses, lifelong friends of the groom and Mike Grimes, friend of the groom.

Junior bridesmaids were Randi McGlone, cousin of the groom, from PA and Emma and Taryn Thompson, friends of the bride, from Knoxville. Flower girls were Madi Taylor, cousin of the groom and Marleigh Thompson, friend of the bride.

A dessert reception was held at the Knoxville Marriott 501 E. Hill Avenue.

The bride and groom honeymooned in St. Lucia and are now home in Knoxville, TN.