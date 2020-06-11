Paving projects slated to start this week in W’burg
Some Williamsburg city streets are expected to be paved or at least partially paved starting this week.
Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison told the city council Monday that some of the paving work was supposed to be done last year, but paving companies were too busy with other work to get it done before onset of cold weather.
Two places on Mt. Morgan and Incline Drive are slated to be paved. This will finish up repairs from the 2019 flood event. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds will be used to pay for 87 percent of this project.
Emergency state transportation funding will be used to pay for paving work on a portion of Second Street and a portion of George Hayes Road.
“That should be occurring this week,” Harrison noted.
In addition, Sycamore Street near the plaza and Sunset Trail are also slated for paving.
Harrison also gave the city council a COVID-19 related update Monday.
He noted that the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center had every resident and employee tested for COVID-19 between June 3-4.
Out of the 249 people tested, 242 have so far tested negative for the virus, and test results are still out on the other seven individuals.
He added that the nursing home also recently passed a difficult infection control survey.
In addition, the council discussed the return of students from across the country and even certain parts of the world this fall when the University of the Cumberlands resumes in-person classes, and whether this could lead to more COVID-19 cases.
Harrison said he hasn’t discussed the issue with the University of the Cumberlands yet, but that he would.
City officials generally agreed that testing of students before they come here wouldn’t do a lot of good as they could be exposed to the virus at a local gas station the next day.
Councilwoman Patty Faulkner noted that Baptist Health Corbin where she works isn’t testing everyone before they come into the hospital but is instead taking everyone’s temperature and asking them three health-related questions.
In other business, the council complimented the graduation parade held for graduating seniors from Williamsburg Independent School, and a wave parade held for residents at the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Council members also expressed support for members of the Williamsburg Police Department given unrest across the country.
Councilwoman Erica Harrison said that she hopes the Williamsburg police officers knows how much they are appreciated. “I think we have a great police force,” she added.
Harrison announced that in July, he hopes to resume city council meetings in person at city hall provided that council members don’t have any major concerns about doing this. Monday’s meeting was held virtually through Zoom.