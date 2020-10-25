Pavalion planned for Corbin’s Main Street











The Corbin Tourism Commission is working on plans for the construction of a pavilion on its Main Street lot.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said the initial plan for the project is for a “U” shaped structure with an open area in the middle coming out to the front of the property.

Kriebel said she had spoken to members of the Whitley County Farmers Market Board, and they have voiced their support with going forward and moving from NIBROC Park.

While the farmer’s market would be one organization to use it, Kriebel said the goal is to draw others, including the Cumberland Arts Collective, and even other farmers markets around the area such as Knox and possibly London-Laurel County.

“We haven’t started those dialogues yet, but the Whitley County Farmers Market is only one day per week,” Kriebel said noting it typically draws 13 to 16 vendors per week.

Kriebel said the tourism commission would be seeking to apply for a grant to fund the project, noting grants for such a project are available through the Kentucky Agriculture Development Fund and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The deadline to apply for the grant is the end of February and the grants are awarded in June.

“We are potentially looking at a fall build,” Kriebel said adding that the design would permit the giant Chess board to remain on the site.

Tourism had previously discussed installing a giant Connect Four game as well.