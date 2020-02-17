









Pauline Smith, age 99, of Circle Avenue, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her home. She was born on September 10, 1920, in Whitley County, Kentucky, to the late George and Susan (Carroll) Rains. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Smith; three sons, Gregory Keith Smith, Donnie Smith and Dwight Smith; and a grandson, James Michael Smith.

She is survived by her son, Terry Smith (Paula Rickett) of Williamsburg, KY; five grandchildren, Kellie Brianna Holtel and husband Alex of Memphis, TN, Kaitlin Christina Ayers of Williamsburg, KY, Shaun Eric Rowe and wife Ashlee of Shamong, NJ, Tonya Nicole Faulkner and husband Luke and Susan D’elora Rose and husband Dustin of Williamsburg, KY; 13 great-grandchildren, Willow Blake Ayers, Sutton James Lillian Rowe, Ashton Wright (Andrew), A.J. Gatliff, Alyssa Gatliff, Isaiah Faulkner, Cora Faulkner, Tyler Rose, Landen Rose, Brody Rose, Drake Rose, Annania Grace Rose and Adeline Faith Rose; two great-great-grandchildren, Avah Jayde Carr and Abigail Elizabeth Wright; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, February 19, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. following visitation at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Mitchell officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Briar Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.