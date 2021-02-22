









Pauline Malinda Cox, age 76, of Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her home.

Pauline was born on January 24, 1945 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late James B. and Dorthy (Rigby) Privett. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Fate Cox Jr.; daughter, Lisa (Cox) Petrey; two grandchildren, Joseph Partin and James Partin; and a great-grandson, Ryan Dean. Pauline attended Shepherds Call Church of Williamsburg.

Pauline is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Whitehead (Danny), Wanda Miracle (JR), Barbara Cox, Linda Cox (Terry Partin), June Price (James), Tresa Gray (Chuck) and Jamie Cox (Billy McKiney), all of Williamsburg; 15 grandchildren, Amanda Lawson, Daniel Whitehead, Heather Rose, Jason Miracle, Jeremy Miracle, Bo Dean, Jennifer Johns, Justin Leach, Misty Partin, Tiffany Weaver, Robert Weaver, Kimberly Anderson, Haley McKiney, Makayla McKiney and Nevaeh McKiney; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Eddie Petrey of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, February 22, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox and Rev. Josh Bowman officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Wolf Creek Cemetery in Williamsburg.

