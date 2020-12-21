









Pauline Ellen Hill, age 89, of Boulder Avenue, Dayton, Ohio departed this life on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Stonespring Nursing Home in Dayton, Ohio.

Pauline was born on July 22, 1931 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Everett and Martha (Cox) Loudermilk. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Royal Hill; brother, Clarence Laudermilk; sister, Louise King and several infant brothers and sisters.

Pauline loved cooking for her family. She enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and tending to her plants.

She is survived by four children, Carl Hill (Vicky) of Ten Mile, Tennessee, Lois Holt (Dempsie) of Dayton, Ohio, Shirley Cox (Dan) of Bradenton, Florida and Jim Blankenship (Katie) of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Ryan Hill, Jeffrey Holt, Melissa Rambo, Andrea Snead and Thor Blankenship; seven great-grandchildren, Emily Holt, Anna Holt, Kyle Rambo, Noah Rambo, Caleb Rambo, Connor Snead and Millie Snead; four brothers, Kenneth Loudermilk of Lewisburg, Ohio, Rev. Jim Loudermilk of Clinton, Tennessee, Rev. Jerry Laudermilk (Lois) of London and Bill Laudermilk (Lois) of Lewisburg, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, December 21, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Loudermilk and Rev. Jerry Laudermilk officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

