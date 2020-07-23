









Mrs. Pauline Chaney Dodd, age 94, of Adams Street, Corbin, Kentucky, the widow of the late Fletcher A. Dodd, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Friday, July 24 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Albert Jones officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 AM-noon. Graveside services and burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in the Mt. Victory community of Pulaski County, Kentucky with Rev. Gordon Chaney officiating. The family asks all visitors wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.