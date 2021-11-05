









Paul Vincent Carr, age 60, of Carr Road, Rockholds, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, November 1, 2021 at his home. Paul was born on September 11, 1961 in Jellico, Tennessee to Verl and Rose Mattie (Meadors) Carr. He was preceded in death by his father, Verl Carr.

He is survived by his son, Mike Carr of Rockholds; stepdaughter, Holly Ann Stidham (James) of Rockholds; mother, Rose Mattie Carr of Rockholds; three brothers, Vance Carr, Daniel Carr (Tammy) and Kim Carr, all of Rockholds; sister, Lesa Davis of Rockholds; mother of his children, Omega Carr of Rockholds; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, November 4, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Marlow Cemetery in Rockholds.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

