Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Paul Parsons gets 20-year prison sentence, letter from victim’s mother

Posted On 06 Feb 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

The mother of a Whitley County murder victim has a few words for her son’s killer, but we will probably never know what those words are.

In the early morning hours of June 17, 2017, Paul Parsons gunned down Denver Nicely, 47, of Corbin, and Joshua C. Wernicke, 29, of Keavy, at a home just outside Corbin.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

‘No one deserves to suffer at the hands of these two again,’ mother tells judge

Posted On 23 Jan 2020
, By
0

Paul Parsons pleads guilty to two counts of murder in 2017 shooting deaths near Corbin

Posted On 13 Jan 2020
, By
0

Michelle Loy granted parole for grandmother’s death

Posted On 03 Jan 2020
, By
0

Pardon issued in case of 1993 Knox County murder where victim’s body was stuff in 55-gallon barrel

Posted On 12 Dec 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal