By Teresa Brooks

Paul James Foran, 80, of Greene Township, Cincinnati, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Hospice of Cincinnati.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 25, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Bodenhamer officiating.

Burial was at the Rest Haven Cemetery with military honors by Keavy DAV Chapter 158.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.