









Paul Henderson Derrick, 91, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. Born August 13, 1929, in Church Hill, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Arry and Mary Jane Derrick.

Paul was a deacon of First Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tennessee, and attended both Central Baptist Church and Corinth Baptist Church in Corbin, Kentucky.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, especially to his Kentucky adopted family. He had a special fondness for fishing, hunting, and camping and was an avid fan of the Tennessee Volunteers. As well, he was a 50 plus-year member of the Clay Masonic Lodge Number 386 in Church Hill, Tennessee, a 50 plus-year member of the Kingsport York Scottish Rite. He later became a member and past president of the Corbin Shriners Club, and a member of the Kerbela Shrine Temple in Knoxville, Tennessee. He also served in the Tennessee National Guard. In addition, Paul was one of the founding members and captain of the Church Hill Rescue Squad; he was in the 2nd class of certified emergency medical (EMT) technicians in the state of Tennessee.

His work career spanned several years and jobs from a full journeyman printer at the Kingsport Press, employee of Tennessee Eastman-Kodak Company, owner of his own service station in Mt. Carmel, Tennessee, and an engineer with L & N Railroad on the K & A division until his retirement from CSX Railroad on March 12, 1994.

In addition to his father and mother, Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Goodman Derrick, and four brothers: Lyle Derrick, Walker Christian, Valmer Christian, and James E. “Duck” Derrick.

Paul leaves behind his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Lois E. Derrick; daughter, Paula Jackson and husband Ben; son, William Todd Derrick and wife Angie Bowen; daughter, Sheila Allen; two grandchildren: Stefan Jackson and wife Mimi and Lauren Jackson; four great grandsons: Lyric Jackson, Taylor Jackson, Jameson Jackson, and Maverick Jackson; sister-in-law, Evelyn Lane and husband Jeff; sister-in-law, Linda Dodge and husband Jim; and brother-in-law, Jim Riley and wife Claire. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other special family members, his dear friends at his Lake Region Village vacation home in Florida, and numerous other beloved friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, 254 Corinth Church Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The officiating minister will be Leonard E. Strunk.

The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. For more information, please call Hart Funeral Home at 606-528-5311.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105 (866-278-5833) or Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 (859-266-2101).

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.