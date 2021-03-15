









Pastor Paul Emerson Tedder, age 79 of Middlesex, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was the father of Karen Tedder Gabbard of Middlesex, North Carolina.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 17, at 1:00 p.m. in Joyner’s Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson, North Carolina with Rev. LaVon Phillips and Rev. David Whitley officiating. Burial will follow in the Rocky Mountain Memorial Park in Middlesex, North Carolina. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. This obituary is courtesy of Laurel Funeral Home.