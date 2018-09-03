











Paul Davis, 65, of Piqua, OH formerly of Campbell County, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at his home in Piqua, OH.

He was born on March 3, 1953 in Jellico, TN to the late Jarve Evans and Belle (Frazer) Evans.

He graduated from Jellico High School. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who always provided for his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Stanley Marlow and Larry Marlow.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Elaine (Marlow) Davis; son, Scotty Allen Davis; twin grandsons, Austin Davis and Gavin Davis, all of Piqua, OH; special aunts, Jeanette Terry, of La Follette, TN and Izella Terry, and husband, Tommy, of Bristol, TN; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gale (Marlow) Creekmore, and husband, Johnny, of Jellico, TN, Deborah Lynn (Marlow) McGinnis, of Williamsburg, Darlene (Marlow) White, and husband, Charley, of Williamsburg, Ann (Marlow) Smith, and husband, Dave, of Florida; Tony Marlow, and wife, Emma, of Nashville, TN, Ralph Marlow, Jr., of La Follette, TN and David Marlow, of Richmond, IN and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

Graveside funeral services and burial was held Saturday, September 1, at the Oaklawn Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Bargo officiating.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.