









Paul David Musick, age 51, of Norris, Tennessee passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 due to a boating accident in Norris. He was born January 31, 1969 in Dayton, Ohio. Paul was a veteran of the United States Army.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Collins Musick and grandmother, Lucy Martin Musick.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Douglas-Musick; son, Hunter Musick; daughter, Sydney LaBrooy and husband Dexter; grandchildren, Nolan Musick and mother Jordan Bearden, Livia LaBrooy, and Jaida LaBrooy; father, Carl David Musick and wife Bonnie; sisters, Carla Goley and husband David, Sheila Musick and Willie Chadwell, and Cheryl Musick; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, October 21, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Stanley officiating. Burial was held on Thursday, October 22 in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Military Honors were given by the Jellico Honor Guard, American Legion Post 154.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.