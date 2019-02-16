











Paul Carter, 74, of Woodbine passed away Monday night, February 11, 2019, at his home.

He was a member of Rockholds Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Amos Carter, and his mother, Edith Faulkner.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, cows, and pigs, and all aspects of farming. Fishing was also a favorite pastime.

He leaves behind his beloved and loving wife of 53 years, Loretta Carter, whom he never failed to tell he loved; four children: Dorothy Rapier and husband Gary, Wesley Carter and wife Renee, Melissa Reeves and husband Jerry, and Teresa Rowe and husband Michael; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several brothers and sisters, other relatives, and numerous friends.

He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 15, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan and Pastor Dillard Cupp officiating.

Burial followed in Carter Cemetery at Woodbine.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin was in charge of the arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.