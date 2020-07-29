Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Paul Brock capital murder trial delayed

Posted On 29 Jul 2020
Whitley County Circuit Court officials no longer need to send out juror notices to about 1,000 people for a planned capital murder trial, which had been scheduled to start late this year and last up to three weeks.

Paul Brock is charged with three counts of capital murder and fetal homicide.

Paul Brock, 40, of Corbin, was scheduled to stand trial starting Dec. 1 on three counts of capital murder, fetal homicide, tampering with physical evidence and with being a first-degree persistent felony offender in connection with a Feb. 17, 2018, incident.

