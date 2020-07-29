Previous Story
Paul Brock capital murder trial delayed
Posted On 29 Jul 2020
Whitley County Circuit Court officials no longer need to send out juror notices to about 1,000 people for a planned capital murder trial, which had been scheduled to start late this year and last up to three weeks.
Paul Brock, 40, of Corbin, was scheduled to stand trial starting Dec. 1 on three counts of capital murder, fetal homicide, tampering with physical evidence and with being a first-degree persistent felony offender in connection with a Feb. 17, 2018, incident.
